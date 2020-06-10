Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
News

Man fined for growing marijuana at home

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has received a fine after he was found growing marijuana at his home.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Robert Noel Hughes pleaded guilty to three charges including producing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court a search warrant was executed at Hughes' home on March 11.

During the search police found 10 marijuana plants, a bong and a grinder.

Sgt Burgess said Hughes told police he was growing the marijuana for medical purposes.

Hughes, who represented himself, told the court he was growing the marijuana to "have a go" at making cannabis oil.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Hughes' plea of guilty and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

Hughes received one fine of $500 for all three offences.

No convictions were recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Federal funds give green light to $1.6 million new park

        premium_icon Federal funds give green light to $1.6 million new park

        Council News Work will begin within months on a new park in the Lockyer, after the council secured federal funding

        Double long weekends to bolster Somerset tourism

        premium_icon Double long weekends to bolster Somerset tourism

        Council News Three-day week in August could provide the boon tourism operators are looking for...

        Desks at Lockyer Valley’s newest school filling fast

        premium_icon Desks at Lockyer Valley’s newest school filling fast

        Business Plainland’s Catholic college is on its way to filling up ahead of its completion.

        New structure to save council $2.5 million in wage costs

        premium_icon New structure to save council $2.5 million in wage costs

        Council News Changes to a regional council’s workforce will save a packet for ratepayers but...