Man fined for growing drugs in garage sale find

Jessica Mcgrath
by
2nd Oct 2018 1:29 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

A GOOMERI man has been fined for producing drugs with a grow tent he purchased at a garage sale.

Fergus McCrohan was fined $900 for three drug-related charges by the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 2.

Police officers executed a search warrant at the Goomeri address on July 4, and uncovered eight small marijuana plants in a grow tent, which he allegedly told police officers he purchased from a garage sale.

Officers also found an electric coffee grinder and scissors, which were used for the purpose of drug use.

He was charged with possessing the utensils for the use of drugs.

McCrohan was also charged with the possession of dangerous drugs after police officers found tablets of oxycodone.

The court heard he had been using the drugs for pain resulting from a previous brain injury he received from a heavy vehicle accident.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said McCrohan could not self-medicate.

"There's a legal option that's set up, the rest of it is illegal, you can't do it," she said.

McCrohan's convictions were recorded.

South Burnett

