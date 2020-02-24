Man finds ammo at dump, stashes it in his bedroom

WHEN Cohen Kearsley scrounged up some loose rifle rounds in a dump site near his home, he decided to keep them, not realising he was committing a crime in the process.

His discovery included nine .30-30 rifle rounds, and one .38 bullet, but without possessing a relevant authority to own explosives, the possession of these bullets is a criminal offence.

When police attended his Plainland home, armed with a warrant, he promptly made them aware of the bullets, which they found in his bedroom.

“A lot of people don’t realise you can’t have this sort of thing,” Magistrate Kay Ryan said.

“The other ones I find people don’t know they can’t have are things like handcuffs and batons, tasers and nunchuckers, all that sort of stuff.”

Given Kearsley’s lack of any past offences, he was fined $200, and no conviction was recorded.

The ammunition was also ordered to be forfeited for destruction.

“You’ve got no criminal history whatsoever, and one way of learning the law is this,” Magistrate Ryan said.

“If you find any more, go hand it in to the station.”