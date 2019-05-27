Man filmed in alleged Jetstar attack

A MAN has been filmed allegedly attacking Australian Federal Police officers on a recent Jetstar flight.

According to Nine News, the man was on a flight from Sydney to Melbourne but was escorted off the plane before takeoff.

The 26-year-old was allegedly disruptive and abusive towards staff on the plane, which was due to leave Sydney at 4pm on Saturday.

He refused to leave the flight when asked and was later charged with assault after allegedly injuring two AFP officers who were trying to remove him from the plane.

The man is due to face court in July.