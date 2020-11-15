Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer uncle steps up to raise children of slain woman

        Premium Content Lockyer uncle steps up to raise children of slain woman

        News WHEN their Coast mum was brutally killed, a Lockyer family raced to collect the children before they went into foster care. This is their heartbreaking story:

        Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

        Premium Content Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

        Crime A WOMAN busted driving on the wrong side of the road has asked to have her case...

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural 10 largest landowners occupy same size as New Zealand

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly