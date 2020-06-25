Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been found in a critical condition at his home.
A man has been found in a critical condition at his home.
Crime

Man fighting for life after stabbing

by Thomas Chamberlin
25th Jun 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Brisbane's north early this morning.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said the men knew each other.

Officers were called to Waterworks Rd in Ashgrove after a man was stabbed in his upper arm about 2.30am. He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

A second man who was stabbed had travelled to a home in Zillmere.

Police found the 26-year-old man with a serious stab would to his chest inside a Handford Rd home a short time later.

"He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and underwent surgery where he remains in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

"A Holden Commodore located outside the Zillmere address has been seized for forensic testing.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them."

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 00

Originally published as Man fighting for life after stabbing

violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council irate over flushing funds down trashed toilets

        premium_icon Council irate over flushing funds down trashed toilets

        Council News The latest bout of senseless vandalism of public toilets has left local councillors angry.

        Why Lockyer stayed warm while surrounding towns froze

        premium_icon Why Lockyer stayed warm while surrounding towns froze

        News The Weird reason it felt colder in the Lockyer, but was actually warmer this...

        Country pub completes renovations in time for lockdown’s end

        premium_icon Country pub completes renovations in time for lockdown’s end

        Business This country pub took the opportunity to spruce up the joint

        Car smashes through Lockyer house

        premium_icon Car smashes through Lockyer house

        Breaking A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash this morning.