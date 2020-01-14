Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
News

Man feared killed by croc found alive after three weeks

14th Jan 2020 6:41 AM

A man who was reported missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.

Milan Lemic, 25, was reported missing on December 22 when his car was found bogged at the location and a passer-by stopped to help him.

When the passer-by returned with help, Lemic was gone.

Initial fears were that the man might have been taken by a crocodile.

A detail searched was conducted for the Victorian, but it was called off last week after several unconfirmed sightings.

Yesterday evening, a motorcyclist saw him on the Creb Track and notified police.

In a statement Queensland Police said: "He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks."

He survived mainly on fruit and berries from the Daintree, and only suffered a few cuts and bruises.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks far north queensland missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORECAST: How this week’s likely rainfall is shaping up

        premium_icon FORECAST: How this week’s likely rainfall is shaping up

        News Weekend rain was hit and miss, disappointing some and delighting others with a decent drop.

        Spring carnival shapes swimmers for Australia Day races

        Spring carnival shapes swimmers for Australia Day races

        News Gatton swimmers are heading into the upcoming Australia Day 800m Classic with a...

        More Angels needed to support kids in foster care

        premium_icon More Angels needed to support kids in foster care

        News Pyjama Foundation’s desperate plea for more volunteers

        Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

        premium_icon Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

        News While smoking a joint with her friends, a mum of nine warned them there could be...