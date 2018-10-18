Menu
Man dies in second Coast drowning tragedy in days

Scott Sawyer
by
18th Oct 2018 9:46 AM

A MAN is believed to have drowned at Noosa Main Beach this morning after being pulled unconscious from the water.

Police are headed to the scene now and paramedics are currently on scene, but Ambulance Service sources said they understood the man had died.

The man was pulled from the water about 400m west of the red and yellow flags about 8.45am.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman was unable to make official comment yet while they were still gathering information.

Other details remained scarce at the moment but the drowning came after 30-year-old Lindsay Connolly died after being pulled from the water at nearby Dolphin Point on Monday.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher said he'd been down at the beach earlier this morning and left by about 8am.

He said another man had been treated for an eye injury after being dumped earlier this morning at Main Beach.

