A 74-year-old is believed to have died after a crash in Pittsworth this afternoon.
Breaking

Elderly man dead after serious crash outside Toowoomba

Anton Rose
by
2nd Sep 2018 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:23 PM

UPDATE 6.15PM: POLICE have confirmed the man involved in a serious crash in Pittsworth this afternoon has died.

Officers are investigating whether the man, 74, had a medical episode in the lead up to the crash.

Emergency services responded to the incident just before 5pm on Pittsworth-Felton Rd.

Police say a woman was also in the vehicle when it left the road and crashed into a fence post on a nearby a paddock.

The woman was not injured and did not require treatment from paramedics.

EARLIER 5.45PM: AN ELDERLY man is feared dead after a serious crash in Pittsworth this afternoon.

Emergency services are on scene on Pittsworth-Felton Rd after reports of a single vehicle crash

A man, 74, is believed to have died after his car went off the road and crashed into a fence about 4.45pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

crash fatal news pittsworth toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

