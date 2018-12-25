Woman dies hours after her boyfriend

The heartbroken girlfriend of a man killed when he was run over in Perth has taken her own life, hours after she learned the love of her life was dead.

Jason Francis, 29, died in Royal Perth Hospital soon after he was struck by a VW Jetta driven by an 18-year-old Domino's Pizza driver on Saturday night. It's thought Mr Francis was lying on the road after drinking heavily with friends.

His partner of eight years, Alice Robinson, was at home only metres away and came outside after she saw emergency lights. It's believed she was then told what happened and realised who the victim was.

Tragically, she was found dead on Sunday afternoon in non-suspicious circumstances.

Perth Now reported friends knew something was wrong when they couldn't get in touch with her after she left the hospital.

The couple had been in Perth about a year and both were from Shropshire in England. They have no family in Australia.

Jason Robinson and Alice Robinson had been living in WA for a few months before the tragedy.

Family and friends have reacted with sadness and horror to the deaths of Ms Robinosn and Mr Francis.

"I am devastated to let everyone know that my beautiful daughter was so distraught she could not bear to live without her beloved Jase and chose to take her own life," Ms Robinson's mother Dawn posted on Facebook.

"My husband and I now grieve for the loss of two wonderful people that brought light to everyone's life.

"RIP my gorgeous girlie."

Mr Francis played rugby for Cottesloe Rugby Union Football Club and shocked teammates were struggling to deal with the double tragedy.

Club president Sam Diamond posted on Facebook they had been lost "far too early".

"These are two beautiful souls that we have lost far too early, and were loved like family. CRUFC extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Francis and Robinson families back in the UK. I hope that all club members and anyone else who knew Jase and Alice find a sympathetic shoulder to lean on in these sad times."

Newport Salop Rugby Union Football Club, Mr Francis' former club in the UK, paid tribute to him on social media.

Team mates of Mr Francis have paid tribute to him.

"Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting and talking to Jason, or Franna as his mates called him, would all agree he was one of the most genuine and down to earth gentleman that you could ever wish to meet and nothing that his friends asked of him was ever too much," the post read.

Police believe it's possible the VW driver didn't see Mr Francis and couldn't avoid him. The vehicle is being forensically examined and no charges have been laid.

It's understood friends who had been drinking with Mr Francis on Saturday had put him in a taxi home.

Domino's said the employee was returning to pick up another pizza order when Mr Francis was struck at about 8pm.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the victim involved and we remain focused on the health and wellbeing of the driver."

Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen the car or Mr Francis in the Scarborough area.

Mr Francis and Ms Robinson had been in Australia less than a year.

Friends reacted with shock and horror to news of the double death.

Bobby Spooner wrote on Facebook: "Words can't do the character of this lad justice.

"An incredible athlete and footballer who would light up the room with his personality.

"An honour to have played with and against him. RIP Franna x".

Greg Heathcote added: "Terrible news. Thoughts with everyone close to him.

"A top lad who never failed to make you laugh."

Mr Francis was described by neighbours in Perth as a beautiful, outgoing and thoughtful soul and a rare gem.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the families with the costs of bringing their loved ones back to the UK.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14