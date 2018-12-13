Menu
Login
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man ‘fatally stabbed by woman’ in park

13th Dec 2018 2:01 AM

A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a woman during a fight in a far north Queensland park.

Police said the man and a woman, who were known to each other, got into a fight at a park south of Cairns just after midday Wednesday, when the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital but later died, while the 24-year-old woman is assisting police with what has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Police cordoned off a crime scene after the man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda.

Investigations are continuing.

argument editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition

    Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition

    News LIFEFLIGHT has airlifted two men from the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the Gatton region.

    Fruit and veg production keeps Phil as busy as a bee

    Fruit and veg production keeps Phil as busy as a bee

    News Without bees we'd only last six months

    Survey uncovers need for more public transport

    Survey uncovers need for more public transport

    News Public transport solutions needed in Somerset region

    Local Partners