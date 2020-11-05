Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
News

Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has fallen 6m down a hole on a worksite in Woolloongabba.

Emergency services were called after a man fell down the excavation hole on Deshon and Railway St about 9.18am.

The man was rescued about 10.20am and rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

 

Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News
Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Rescuers lowered a rescue basket into the 6x6m trench to remove the man and paramedic from the hole.

The man was in a stable condition during the rescue, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene.

It is unclear if the man is a worker or member of the public.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

More Stories

accident editors picks fall hole worksite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man on run from police for eight years found in Laidley

        Premium Content Man on run from police for eight years found in Laidley

        News A Bowen man on the run from police for eight years after failing to surrender into custody has been found at a car accident in Laidley.

        Checkout operator’s touching story for fundraising effort

        Premium Content Checkout operator’s touching story for fundraising effort

        Community The Gatton supermarket may have been the top fundraiser in the state, but there’s a...

        POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Premium Content POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Politics LNP insiders have revealed who‘s canvassing leadership votes

        Gatton Redback defender takes out divisional MVP title

        Premium Content Gatton Redback defender takes out divisional MVP title

        Sport FROM all the teams in the division, a Gatton Redbacks’ defender has been named most...