Helicopter crew rescues man after 10m Coast cliff fall

A rescue helicopter retrieves a man who had fallen onto rocks at Point Arkwright. Warren Lynam

UPDATE: A man has been winched from the rocks at Point Arkwright after falling about 10m.

The rescue helicopter was able to lift him from the bottom of a cliff about 12.20pm Sunday, about two-and-a-half hours after the alarm was first raised.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition on his way to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment of suspected spinal injuries.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter is on its way to retrieve a man who is believed to fallen between 6 to 10 metres onto rocks near a popular Coast lookout.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to help a man aged in his 60s near the junction of Edward Street and Jubilee Esplanade in Point Arkwright at 9.52am Sunday.

"A person has fallen a distance from height," the spokeswoman said.

Rescuers have concerns about possible spinal injuries so are awaiting the arrival of a helicopter to possibly winch the man to safety.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were preparing to bring the man up a cliff face manually if the helicopter was unable to effect a rescue.