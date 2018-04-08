Menu
Login
News

Helicopter crew rescues man after 10m Coast cliff fall

A rescue helicopter retrieves a man who had fallen onto rocks at Point Arkwright.
A rescue helicopter retrieves a man who had fallen onto rocks at Point Arkwright. Warren Lynam
Stuart Cumming
by

UPDATE: A man has been winched from the rocks at Point Arkwright after falling about 10m.

The rescue helicopter was able to lift him from the bottom of a cliff about 12.20pm Sunday, about two-and-a-half hours after the alarm was first raised.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition on his way to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment of suspected spinal injuries.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter is on its way to retrieve a man who is believed to fallen between 6 to 10 metres onto rocks near a popular Coast lookout.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to help a man aged in his 60s near the junction of Edward Street and Jubilee Esplanade in Point Arkwright at 9.52am Sunday.

"A person has fallen a distance from height," the spokeswoman said.

Rescuers have concerns about possible spinal injuries so are awaiting the arrival of a helicopter to possibly winch the man to safety.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were preparing to bring the man up a cliff face manually if the helicopter was unable to effect a rescue.

Topics:  coolum editors picks fall helicopter point arkwright rescue rocks spinal injuries sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

Ken and Annie are back at Toogoolwah for their second music campout

Women's football growing at Gatton Redbacks

ALL SMILES: Gatton Redbacks players Tahlia Sudhaus, Carley Logan and Dawn Jackwitz.

The Gatton Redbacks have two senior women's sides.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Local Partners