ACCIDENTAL BUST: A man has received a large fine after police accidentally came across his marijuana plants.
Crime

Man faces court after police accidentally find pot crop

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
A MAGISTRATE has told a man to rethink his lifestyle after police accidentally stumbled across his home marijuana crop.

Jamie-Lee Partridge pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences including producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court officers accidentally came across Partridge's Wallaville home on April 5 when they were in the area looking for another property.

As they went past Partridge's home they saw a marijuana plant in the ground and on the patio.

Sgt Burgess told the court police then executed a search of the home where they found 82 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of marijuana seeds.

Partridge told police he smoked marijuana daily and knew it was illegal.

He then lead police to an open shed where 20 marijuana plants were found.

Partridge said he was growing them for his own use.

Police also found bongs, scales and scissors.

Sgt Burgess said Partridge had previously been fined for similar offending in 2018.

Partridge told the court that he marijuana was for personal use and he co-operated fully with police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Partridge's early plea of guilty and that police came across the plants accidentally.

Mr Moloney also accepted the marijuana was for personal use and that Partridge had history for similar offending.

Partridge received one fine of $1500 for all offences.

A conviction was not recorded.

 

