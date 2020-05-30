Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News The Queensland Government has been ordered to pay compensation due to victims of the 2011 floods following one of Australia’s largest class actions.

        Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        premium_icon Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        Business A uni student who took on placement at a Lockyer Valley chiropractic clinic has...

        Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        premium_icon Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        News Crews are on scene of an accident involving a garbage truck and a car.

        Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        premium_icon Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        News A developer has revealed when construction is likely to start