Man dies in tragic end to 2019 on our roads

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash that killed a man at Karangi on New Years Eve. Photo: Frank Redward.

IN A tragic end to 2019, a man has died after a motorcycle crash at Karangi, 10km west of Coffs Harbour.

The death brings the total number of deaths on Coffs/Clarence police district roads to 21, and is the second in the area for the holiday period.

At 9pm on New Year's Eve, emergency services were called to Coramba Road at Karangi, following reports of a motorcycle crash.

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said that police were told that a man had collided with a guard rail, was found on the road after he was thrown from his bike.

Passers-by commenced CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. Despite efforts, the man died at the scene.

Chief Inspector Gorman said that a crime scene was established and police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The man is yet to be formally identified and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Police believe that it was a single vehicle incident, but were seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone that may have been nearby

"Anyone who may have been driving along Coramba Road around the time of the incident, and witnessed or captured dashcam footage of the motorbike, is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799," he said.

It is the second fatality for the area over the Christmas holiday season, after a woman was killed near Moonee when a car left the road and hit a tree, killing the front-seat passenger, and injuring the driver and two children.