A man, aged in his 30s, has been found dead in his cell in a prison this morning.
Crime

Man dies in prison

by TESS IKONOMOU
10th Apr 2020 1:30 PM
A man has been found dead in his cell at the Townsville prison this morning.

Sources told the Townsville Bulletin the man aged in his early 30s, was found dead about 7.15am in his prison cell at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

It is understood he died from a suspected heart attack in the village at the prison, which is accommodation for prisoners who are progressing to the low-security farm facility.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed the death.

"A male prisoner in custody at Townsville Correctional Centre has passed away this morning," he said.

"QCS are working with QPS to prepare a report for the coroner."

To prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus in the prison, strict new measures including isolating incoming prisoners for 14 days in a cell has been introduced.

Originally published as Man dies in the Townsville prison

