Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A late-night street corner brawl ended with one man dead and another on the run, with a manhunt underway to find the alleged attacker.
A late-night street corner brawl ended with one man dead and another on the run, with a manhunt underway to find the alleged attacker.
Crime

Man stabbed to death on street corner

by Alanah Frost
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead and another is on the run after an alleged stabbing in the city's south.

Police believe two men were involved in a fight at the corner of Essex Street and Malvern Road, in South Yarra, about 11pm on Friday.

During the altercation on man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was stabbed to the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

 

 

Senior Constable Adam West said the other man ran from the scene.

The incident occurred near a block of housing commission flats.

A major crime scene has been set up on Saturday morning around the building and surrounding roads are closed between Surrey and Chapel Streets.

Police and forensic officers can be seen collecting items from the middle of Malvern Road and bagging them for evidence.

One woman called incident "sad" and said "no one deserves" to die in such a way.

 

 

 

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

More to come.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

Originally published as Man dies in South Yarra stabbing

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor in more seats across the state in the lead-up to the October 31 election.

        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this...

        Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        Premium Content Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        News AS water levels drop, Lockyer and Somerset residents should start cutting their...