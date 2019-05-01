Man dies in morning crash

Menu
CRASH: Man dies in car incident.
News

Meg Bolton
by
1st May 2019 7:03 AM

A man has died after his car crashed into a tree near Esk.

The 21-year-old was driving on the Esk Hampton Road in Redbank Creek when the single vehicle incident occurred.

Emergency services said the car appeared to be travelling in an east bound direction when it left the roadway to the left, and hit a tree around 8.30am on Monday, April 29.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

Forensic crash unit are investigating the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnesses the crash or who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

car crash esk fatality fatality 2019 redbank creek
Gatton Star

