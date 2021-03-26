Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and paramedics are on scene at Caneland Central. Picture: FILE
Police and paramedics are on scene at Caneland Central. Picture: FILE
News

Man dies in Mackay shopping centre car park

Lillian Watkins
, Lillian.Watkins@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8PM: Police have confirmed a man died following a medical incident at Caneland Central today.

A police spokesman said the elderly man, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical episode and passed away in the undercover car park.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics were called to the centre shortly before 4pm Thursday.

 

EARLIER 4.25PM: A person has suffered a medical episode in the car park of a major Mackay shopping centre.

Police and paramedics were called to the undercover car park at Caneland Central after 3pm.

Police confirmed they were on scene and there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The spokeswoman said the incident was being treated as a medical emergency and people should stay away as a "common courtesy".

caneland central caneland mackay mackay district police mackay paramedics medical incident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

        Premium Content ‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

        Crime A Lockyer Valley woman’s series of foul-mouthed messages to her ex have been heard in court. Find out the reason for the spray.

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health Active COVID-19 cases in Queensland soar to 67

        ‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

        Premium Content ‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

        Crime Inquest hears of horror Sharron Phillips’ confession

        UPDATE: Flood Damage, road closed after rain wreaks havoc

        Premium Content UPDATE: Flood Damage, road closed after rain wreaks havoc

        News A Lockyer road has been severely damaged after flood waters subsided