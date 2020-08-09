Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dies in hospital after pole crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died in hospital after his car crashed into a pole in the Gympie area on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old was travelling west on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil around 7.45pm when he collided with a light pole.

The Bollier man was flown in critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The passenger of the car, a 19-year-old man from Pie Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies in hospital after pole crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their most anticipated lunch time games yet.

        Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        Premium Content Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        News A fire tore through a Lockyer Valley house, collapsing the roof and leaving

        How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Premium Content How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Sport Bowled over by history: Club founder’s legacy to live on in new display.

        Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Health A family-of-six have been isolating at their property since Monday, after a man...