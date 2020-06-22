Menu
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

Timothy Cox
22nd Jun 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 7:39 PM
A MAN died this morning in a light aircraft crash at a property near Yaraka, south of Longreach.

Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a "light aircraft incident" that killed a 25-year-old.

At 9.40am, police were also tasked to the scene at Emmet Yaraka Road.

Queensland Police Service Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said the man had died by the time witnesses reached him, ABC radio reported. 

"It seems that he was mustering and there was some issues with the gyro copter and he's crashed very suddenly," she said. 

"It's a tragic scene." 

She told ABC Radio that the "witnesses have been very strong" and "tried to do the best they can". 

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

