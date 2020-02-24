Menu
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway. Craig Warhurst
Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

Ali Kuchel
24th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
AN 85-year-old man has died in a fatal car crash in the Somerset region.

The The Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner after the man crashed at Harlin on February 16 passed away in hospital on Saturday).

Around 2pm a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway at Harlin.

The driver and sole occupant of a 4WD, an 85-year-old Wattle Camp man was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a sedan, the 46-year-old female driver and her 54-year-old male passenger, both from Kingaroy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

car crash harlin police police investigation somerset
Gatton Star

