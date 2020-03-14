Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man shot dead in Lockyer Waters overnight

14th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died from a gunshot wound in Lockyer Waters overnight.

Around 12.15am Saturday morning, police were called to an incident at Markai Rd where they found a man deceased from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary police investigations are underway.

A crime scene has been declared, and another man is believed to be assisting police.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who was in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

crime editors picks gatton lockyer waters murder
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        premium_icon WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        News From bullrides in Mulgowie to markets in Ma Ma Creek, there’s plenty happening in your area this weekend.

        Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        premium_icon Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        News Driving offences make up the majority of cases that go before the Gatton...

        Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        premium_icon Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        News Planning is underway to ensure essential services continue to run in the Lockyer in...

        Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        premium_icon Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        News Road alignment issues on a small town’s main street have forced the local council...