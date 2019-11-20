Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Nov 2019 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.

About 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Stoney Chute Road, Stoney Chute, about 8km west of Nimbin, following reports a utility had struck a tree.

The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

car crash fatal crash northern rivers emergency services richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        premium_icon Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        News A Gatton man told police he didn’t know it was illegal for him to keep a tool he formerly used for work.

        Shocking figures show true cost of drought

        premium_icon Shocking figures show true cost of drought

        News New figures reveal growing cost of drought in Queensland

        Tired crews brace for another heavy day

        premium_icon Tired crews brace for another heavy day

        News Exhausted firefighters bracing for unpredictable conditions on Darling Downs

        Industry calls for tax to be dumped as workers disappear

        Industry calls for tax to be dumped as workers disappear

        News The horticulture industry is calling for a full repeal of the Backpacker Tax...