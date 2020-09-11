Menu
Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

11th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cloncurry overnight.

Police say the driver of a white utility travelling on the Barkly Highway 50km west of Cloncurry lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crash into a ditch about 10.30pm on Thursday night.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene," police said.

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of the Barkly Highway between 10pm-10.40pm last night and has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

cloncurry editors picks fatal crash

