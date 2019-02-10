Menu
Login
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Breaking

Man dies after waterhole incident

Matt Collins
by
10th Feb 2019 6:54 PM

A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday February 10.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman told The Toowoomba Chronicle the patient was in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man received critical injuries attempting to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin have been advised.

More information to follow.

coomba waterhole rd death editors picks fatality maidenwell qas waterhole
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Pick up your litter: volunteer's message after lake clean up

    Pick up your litter: volunteer's message after lake clean up

    News A gatton resident has been left disapointed by the community, after spending a morning pulling rubbish out of dry Lake Apex.

    • 10th Feb 2019 7:00 PM
    Plans unveiled for region's first catholic secondary school

    Plans unveiled for region's first catholic secondary school

    News Construction of the school was proposed to be a gradual process.

    Daphne is home at last in Laidley

    Daphne is home at last in Laidley

    News Tabeel Retirement Village is her forever home.

    Simple steps to help reduce break-in risks for businesses

    Simple steps to help reduce break-in risks for businesses

    News Small changes can make a big difference