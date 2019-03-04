Menu
Man killed in quarry accident

4th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

A MAN has died after falling into machinery at a quarry in South Australia.

Emergency services were called to the quarry near Cannawigara, about 10km north east of Bordertown, just after 10.30am on Monday morning after receiving reports of an industrial accident.

It is understood a 43-year-old man from the Murray Mallee area fell into machinery and died at the scene.

Safework SA have been advised of the death and are investigating.

Police will be preparing a report for the coroner.

editors picks quarry south australia worksite accident

