Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Truck bursts into flames in D'Aguilar highway crash (7 News)
News

Man dies afer truck, car collide in fiery crash

by Rachael Rosel
29th Mar 2021 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20-year-old man has died after a truck collided with a car and burst into flames on the D'Aguilar Highway north of Brisbane on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Sirl Road in Stony Creek at 4.55pm Monday.

The truck and car collision in the Moreton Bay region. Picture: 7 News
The truck and car collision in the Moreton Bay region. Picture: 7 News

Police say the car, which was travelling west on the highway, and a semi-trailer heading in the opposite direction collided.

The semi-trailer caught fire, but the 58-year-old driver managed to get free.

The other motorist, who was from Narangba, died at the scene.

 

The truck and car collision at Stony Creek. Picture: 7 News
The truck and car collision at Stony Creek. Picture: 7 News

Police are appealing for any motorists that may have witnessed the crash and have dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

 

Originally published as Man dies afer truck, car collide in fiery crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash kilcoy truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Brisbane lockdown means for Lockyer, Somerset region

        Premium Content What Brisbane lockdown means for Lockyer, Somerset region

        Health Here’s what the Brisbane lockdown means for residents in the Lockyer, Somerset regions

        MISSING: Police appeal to public in search for man

        Premium Content MISSING: Police appeal to public in search for man

        News Police are urging locals to ‘check their sheds’ in search of a missing man

        Toowoomba COVID-19 testing facility reaches capacity

        Premium Content Toowoomba COVID-19 testing facility reaches capacity

        News Following the reopening of a major COVID-19 testing facility on Monday morning...

        Paid to kill: Qld’s hit men and wannabe contract killers

        Premium Content Paid to kill: Qld’s hit men and wannabe contract killers

        Crime Paid to kill: Qld’s hit men and wannabe contract killers