Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
Crime

Man dead in Sydney stabbing

by Erin Lyons
16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man in Sydney's northwest on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Budgeree Road, Toongabbie, about 10.30pm where they found a 49-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

He died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News
A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News

The homicide squad has been called in and a crime scene was established.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Wentworth Avenue is closed in both directions between Ballandella and Barangaroo roads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man dead in Sydney stabbing

A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News
A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News

More Stories

Show More
death stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        Premium Content Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        News A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after suffering burns late last night

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Temperatures soar as five-day heatwave sets in

        PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        News FAIRIES, unicorns, wolves and farmers, the list continues of special characters at...

        Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        Premium Content Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        News A man pleaded not guilty to assaulting his then 13-year-old son