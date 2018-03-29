Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

POLICE have confirmed that the male pilot of a light aircraft that crashed in Laidley this afternoon has died.
A police spokesman said the man died after his ultralight aircraft crashed into a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd in Laidley North.
Queensland Ambulance Services responded to the call at 5.17pm this afternoon, but paramedics were unable to save the man's life.
Investigations are continuing.
