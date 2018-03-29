Menu
Login
News

Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

Emergency services repsond to an ultralight plane crash in Laidley. Picture: 7 News Toowoomba
Emergency services repsond to an ultralight plane crash in Laidley. Picture: 7 News Toowoomba
Anton Rose
by

POLICE have confirmed that the male pilot of a light aircraft that crashed in Laidley this afternoon has died.

A police spokesman said the man died after his ultralight aircraft crashed into a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd in Laidley North.

Queensland Ambulance Services responded to the call at 5.17pm this afternoon, but paramedics were unable to save the man's life.

Investigations are continuing.

Topics:  aircraft laidley news qas toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners