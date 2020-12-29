Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been charged, another is suffering head injuries and a man has been found dead after a fight broke out in Sydney’s west. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A woman has been charged, another is suffering head injuries and a man has been found dead after a fight broke out in Sydney’s west. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Man dead after cops called to fight

by Erin Lyons
29th Dec 2020 7:38 AM

A man was found unconscious and later died after police were called to a fight between two women in a neighbouring apartment in Sydney's west on Monday.

Officers were called to Parkes Ave in Werrington about 4pm to reports two women were fighting.

When they arrived at the unit, they found a woman, 37, suffering a head injury, and in a nearby apartment, a 43-year-old man was found unconscious.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he was unable to be revived.

Police believe both women and the man were known to each other.

The 37-year-old woman was treated at the scene before she was taken to Nepean Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 44-year-old woman was later arrested at a home in Kingswood and taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with reckless wounding.

She was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the 43-year-old man's death.

Originally published as Man dead after cops called to fight

crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

        Premium Content Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

        News New speed limits will be enforced at a major Lockyer Valley intersection as major roadworks ramp up

        Teen airlifted after falling from vehicle in Linville

        Premium Content Teen airlifted after falling from vehicle in Linville

        News A teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a...

        Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite

        Premium Content Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite

        News A person who was reportedly pinned between a pole and a vehicle on a worksite east...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths