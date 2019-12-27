Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Man dead after being stabbed in neck

27th Dec 2019 10:08 AM

A 50-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Newcastle in northern New South Wales overnight.

Police found the man critically injured near a Mayfield intersection after responding to reports of the stabbing about 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead on arrival.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps
A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Waratah Police Station. No charges have been laid.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road, which is being examined by specialist forensic officers.

boxing day death stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        premium_icon Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

        News Developments and highway fixes are on the cards for this council in 2020.

        Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        premium_icon Genetic loss could impact local, national cattle industry

        News Uncertain days lie ahead for the cattle industry in the region, with the drought...

        STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

        STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

        News After a “flat” 2019, businesses are struggling to stay afloat

        Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

        premium_icon Final grants of year awarded to two community groups

        News The last two community assistance grants of the year have been allocated by a local...