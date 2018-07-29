Menu
Login
The man died at the scene
The man died at the scene Pixabay
Crime

Man dead after allegedly being hit by fleeing de facto's car

by Kate Kyriacou
29th Jul 2018 6:03 PM

A WOMAN who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when she struck her de facto partner on their Coast property has been charged with manslaughter.

The 52-year-old woman will face the Caboolture Magistrates Court today charged with manslaughter and high range drink driving after an incident at their Wamuran home.

Police will allege the man, 56, and woman were having an argument at the Newlands Rd property when the woman attempted to flee in a car.

She is alleged to have unintentionally struck him as she tried to drive away.

Police and paramedics were called to the property at 7.40pm. It is understood the man was trapped under the car when emergency services arrived.

The man died at the scene.

His partner allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of .241 - nearly five times the legal limit.

Related Items

de facto drink driving editors picks fatality
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Grantham Farm Workers Lodge ready to open its doors

    Grantham Farm Workers Lodge ready to open its doors

    News The facility will welcome its first guests in just a few weeks, but plans for an expansion are already under way.

    Have a coffee with a cop in Fernvale

    Have a coffee with a cop in Fernvale

    News Fernvale's inaugural coffee with a cop to kick off this weekend

    Council green light for new Islamic community centre

    Council green light for new Islamic community centre

    News A step forward for Lockyer Valley Muslims

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    News The competition is about a lot more than what you look like.

    Local Partners