Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
News

Man crushed while working under a vehicle

Michael Nolan
4th Dec 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition at Dalby Hospital after he was crushed under a car.

Dalby Police Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough said the man was working under a vehicle when its jack came loose.

"The vehicle fell off the jack and the car landed on him," he said.

The man, in his 20s, crawled out from under the vehicle before the paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered an abdominal injury.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

car crush dalby police editors picks toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        premium_icon Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        News Farmer John Brander has made the tough decision to sell off his entire herd, including his breeders, after fire ravaged his property.

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        News Goodstart Early Learning Gatton’s team has been central to its success at the...

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        News It is hoped that the new lighting will illuminate not only sporting games, but also...

        Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        premium_icon Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        News Jenny Thompson first started flying when she was 15 with her dad, and she was...