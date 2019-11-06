Menu
Man crushed to death in work incident

6th Nov 2019 8:45 AM

 

A man has been crushed to death in an horrific workplace accident in Sydney's south west overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Aero Rd in Ingleburn just after 7.30pm last night to reports the man had been seriously injured by a heavy, steel ramp.

Police and paramedics arrived in minutes, shutting down the street and working to free the 57-year-old man.

Emergency services performed CPR on him but he tragically could not be saved.

It's understood a hydraulic ramp on the truck malfunctioned and collapsed on the man, leaving him with critical head injuries.

His colleagues, who witnessed the incident, worked desperately to help him

Safe Work NSW is now investigating the man's death in conjunction with NSW Police.

The man died last night. Picture: 9 News
death workplace incident

