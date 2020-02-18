Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Man crushed by cow in feedlot

by Cormac Pearson
18th Feb 2020 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOVINE creature, believed to be a cow, has crushed a man in his twenties, leaving him hospitalised.

At about 9am this morning, emergency services were called to a feedlot west of Toowoomba.

The man was reportedly moving animals into a holding pen before being crushed, leaving him with lower body injuries.

A registered nurse was first on the scene, treating the injured man before paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter arrived.

He was then flown to Princess Alexandra hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

The man remains in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
animals cow crushed dairy farm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bun-anza’ of crazy bun flavours hit the shelves for charity

        ‘Bun-anza’ of crazy bun flavours hit the shelves for charity

        News THE venerable hot cross bun has been transformed at Somerset Bakery, with more than 20 different flavours to choose from.

        Farm dreams come to fruition for Lorena

        premium_icon Farm dreams come to fruition for Lorena

        News Dreams start from a young age, and for this woman, it meant spending a life on the...

        Carolyn’s labour of love to restore her ‘Red Lady’

        premium_icon Carolyn’s labour of love to restore her ‘Red Lady’

        News LAMA member Carolyn Becker has put a lot of time and money into restoring her 1964...

        ‘Rock’ found in syringe during Gatton house raid

        premium_icon ‘Rock’ found in syringe during Gatton house raid

        News THE man told police he forgot the syringe was in the drawer