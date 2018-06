LifeFlight airlifted a man from the North Burnett region who was crushed between a fence and a rogue cow earlier today.

LifeFlight airlifted a man from the North Burnett region who was crushed between a fence and a rogue cow earlier today. Liana Turner

THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a middle-aged man after he was crushed between a fence and rogue cow at a property in the North Burnett region earlier today.

He suffered lower limb injuries and was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was tasked to the mission at approximately 10.30am.