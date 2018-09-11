Man suffers head, neck injuries in serious crash
UPDATE: POLICE are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.
The crash on Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm involved two vehicles, both towing trailers.
A man in his 50s went from being in a critical condition to serious and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital via ambulance.
A man in his 60-70s was treated by paramedics for leg injuries.
Traffic was diverted however is now flowing freely.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were still at the scene investigating.
EARLIER 12.45PM: A MAN is in a critical condition following a serious two-vehicle crash at Beerwah this afternoon.
Paramedics were nearby when a crash occurred on the corner of Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 50s, suffered serious head and neck injuries.
The other driver, a man in his 60-70s suffered leg injuries.
He said both would be transported to hospital and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.