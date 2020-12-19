Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been critically injured after he was reversed over by a car at a party in Logan. The driver is in hospital with facial injuries.
A man has been critically injured after he was reversed over by a car at a party in Logan. The driver is in hospital with facial injuries.
Crime

Man critical after car reverses over him at party

by Cormac Pearson
19th Dec 2020 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after he was reversed over by a car during a party at Logan overnight.

Police confirmed a man was reportedly intoxicated while in his car and reversed over another man who was on the ground at a party on Kingston Road in Kingston at 2:20am.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with serious internal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle sustained lacerations and bruising to his face after an altercation ensued with other people at the party.

He was taken to Logan Hospital for examination but is not currently in police custody.

How the incident took place is being investigated by police.

It comes as a man fights for life after he was allegedly assaulted in Logan just after midnight last night.

Paramedics came across the man and treated him for a serious head injury on Loganlea Road in Meadowbrook at 12:14am.

He was taken in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.

Originally published as Man critical after car reverses over him at party

car crash crime drink driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

        Premium Content Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

        Crime Police intercepted the man driving through Lowood with some fishy plates attached to his vehicle

        ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

        Premium Content ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

        Life Congratulations to all the winners of this years Christmas lights competition.

        ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Premium Content ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Health State government urged to keep borders open as NSW cluster grows

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Qld Police Service reveals 70pc of workers’ health affected by work