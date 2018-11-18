Man critical after guest house stabbing

A person has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the stomach at a guest house in Brisbane's south.

Paramedics responded to the incident at Annerley Lodge Guest House on Ipswich Rd, Annerley, just after 3pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were treating a man who had suffered a "significant" stab wound to the abdomen.

Police said the man suffered several serious wounds, believed to be caused by a knife.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

After an initial manhunt police said a person was arrested just after 4.30pm.

One lane was blocked along Venner Rd northbound, however delays were not expected, according to Queensland Traffic.

One woman who lives two houses down from the crime scene told The Courier-Mail she heard cries for help earlier this afternoon, but didn't think much of it.

"I heard a guy singing out quite loudly, 'help' quite a few times," the woman said.

"I couldn't see where it was coming from.

"It's a bit shady around here sometimes."

A resident of the guest house arrived home from work about 3.30pm to find the property surrounded by police.

The man, who said he had lived there for nearly three years, said about 30 people stayed at the property.

"About 12 on the bottom and 20 odd above. I live on the bottom so I don't generally mix with people above," he said.

"They come and go, short term, long term."