Menu
Login
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
Breaking

Man critical after air hose mishap

31st Aug 2018 12:50 PM

A MAN has suffered massive internal injuries after an incident involving a high-pressure air hose on a prawn trawler off Queensland.

The 32-year-old was working in the Gulf of Carpentaria when the 3000 PSI air hose caused severe damage to his lower abdomen and groin in what has been described a case of misadventure. 

The remote location meant it took emergency services more than eight hours to get him to a hospital in Townsville, where he remains in a critical condition.

Top Stories

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    News A new community project is giving families access to the joys and wonders of sitting down and reading a book.

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    News She took up the sport five years ago.

    Fair brings science to the forefront for primary school kids

    Fair brings science to the forefront for primary school kids

    News Schools united to bring in premier attractions.

    Local Partners