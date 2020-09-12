Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

by Melissa Iaria
12th Sep 2020 1:55 PM

A 40-minute trip across town to pick up a cheap mattress turned into an expensive exercise for man who was one of 109 Victorians fined for breaching lockdown rules over the past 24 hours.

The driver was caught travelling from Ascot Vale to the outer Melbourne suburb of Keysborough about 45km away, told police he was on his way to collect the mattress, which he found "cheap" on Facebook.

Other fines dished out included a man and woman found at a friend's holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula where they planned to stay the weekend.

letterspromo

Two women hanging out at Tarneit railway station without a valid reason were also penalised.

Twenty people were caught failing to wear a mask, while 36 were fined for breaking curfew.

More than 2000 vehicles were checked and 2590 spot checks were done on people at homes, businesses and public places statewide.

Police have conducted 419,772 spot checks since March 21.

Originally published as Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Premium Content Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Business Suncorp Group is about to swing the axe on up to 550 jobs as part of a major restructuring, according to The Finance Sector Union of Australia.

        Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Premium Content Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Food & Entertainment LOCKDOWN has revived home cooking and a dramatic rise of the online home delivery...

        Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

        Premium Content Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

        News COMMUNITY groups hit by coronavirus shutdowns are calling for rates relief.

        Drunk driver blames COVID-19 for skipping court

        Premium Content Drunk driver blames COVID-19 for skipping court

        Crime A labourer who was caught drink driving twice said he was stuck in NSW and couldn’t...