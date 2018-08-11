Man, child missing from Gladstone found safe

UPDATE: A man and child reported missing from Gladstone have been located.

Police reported tonight the two had been located safe and well a short time ago near Calliope.

EARLIER

POLICE need your help to locate a man and a child reported missing from Gladstone.

The man and the three-year-old girl were last seen around 7.30pm last night leaving a Tannum Sands address.

Police and family hold concerns as the man's actions are out of character.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165 centimetres tall with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black and yellow 'Jet Pilot' pants and black Nike thongs.

The child was wearing a blue Frozen dress, pink jacket and no shoes, however police believe she is no longer wearing these clothes.

It is believed they may be travelling in a grey Ford Falcon sedan.

The vehicle was last seen travelling in the Kirkwood suburb of Gladstone around 1pm Saturday.

Anyone who may have seen the man and the child or know of their whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.