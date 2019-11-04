Menu
Man charged with rape of 9yo girl

4th Nov 2019 10:27 AM

A man has been charged with child sex abuse against a nine-year-old girl in the NSW Illawarra region.

The 42-year-old, who allegedly raped the girl at homes in Wollongong and Camden, was arrested at a Wollongong home on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10, as well as intentional sexual touching of a child, and refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

NSW Police say the man was known to the girl.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

rape

