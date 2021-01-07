Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.
Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.
Crime

Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

kaitlyn smith
7th Jan 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Raceview.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Andrew Campbell had been arrested following a weeks-long manhunt.

Detectives hoped to speak with the man in relation to the death of an eight-month old child at Raceview on June 21, 2019.

Despite multiple appeals to come forward, police alleged Mr Campbell was not heard from.

READ MORE: WANTED: Police searching for man following death of child

READ MORE: Ipswich mum charged with infant's murder

Police released his image to the public in late December in a desperate bid to locate the man.

It is unknown where the suspect was located at the time of his arrest.

The latest development comes more than a week following the arrest of a 34-year-old woman in relation to the child's death.

She was charged with murder following an investigation which lasted more than a year.

Police allege Mr Campbell lived at the Raceview home with the woman at the time of the tragedy.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and neglect.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

infant death ipswich magistrates court murder charges raceview baby murder
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

        Business A new café is set to bring jobs and convenience to Lockyer Valley growth area.

        Miracle cow travels 95+km in 2011 floods, alive to tell tail

        Premium Content Miracle cow travels 95+km in 2011 floods, alive to tell tail

        Offbeat After losing their entire stud herd in the 2011 floods, a Coominya couple received...

        OPINION: Savages Crossing Facebook page sparks debate

        Premium Content OPINION: Savages Crossing Facebook page sparks debate

        Letters to the Editor The creator of Clean up Somerset Waterways and Parklands highlights key issues...

        The day firefighters faced a wall of water

        Premium Content The day firefighters faced a wall of water

        News The most important day in the careers of two Ipswich firefighters is one they never...