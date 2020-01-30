Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
News

Man charged with murder over Cairns stabbing death

30th Jan 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 27-yaer-old man with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Cairns on Tuesday night.

About 11pm, police were called to a home in Downing St, Earlville, after reports of an altercation during which the victim received a fatal injury.

Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean
Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean

He was driven to Cairns Hospital by another man and woman where he died.

The 27-yaer-old Earlville man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
cairns murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southeast in firing line of ‘very unusual’ 40C-plus heatwave

        premium_icon Southeast in firing line of ‘very unusual’ 40C-plus heatwave

        Weather While temperatures are expected to surpass 40C for many parts of SEQ, that isn’t what makes this latest extreme heatwave “unusual” and “very uncomfortable”.

        How you can be in a Gatton play without acting experience

        premium_icon How you can be in a Gatton play without acting experience

        Art & Theatre Experience isn’t necessary, but being willing to give it a shot could land you one...

        FERAL: Council shoots down aerial pest culling plans

        premium_icon FERAL: Council shoots down aerial pest culling plans

        News A local council has set its sights on new funding for pest management, but have...

        Why everyone should have a water tank

        premium_icon Why everyone should have a water tank

        News If everyone could see just how much water they were using, they would appreciate...