General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Man charged with multiple offences after stealing TV

Hugh Suffell
17th Dec 2020 1:43 PM
LOWOOD police have charged a man after he stole a Hisense Smart TV from a parked vehicle.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley said a contractor’s vehicle was parked unattended outside a business in Lowood on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Lowood man entered the vehicle and stole the television, Sergeant Bromley said.

Police identified the man using CCTV footage and executed a search warrant on his home and recovered the stolen TV.

Sergeant Bromley said the man was charged with stealing along with other drug related offences and issued with a notice to appear.

The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 21, 2021.

