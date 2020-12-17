Man charged with multiple offences after stealing TV
LOWOOD police have charged a man after he stole a Hisense Smart TV from a parked vehicle.
Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley said a contractor’s vehicle was parked unattended outside a business in Lowood on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old Lowood man entered the vehicle and stole the television, Sergeant Bromley said.
Police identified the man using CCTV footage and executed a search warrant on his home and recovered the stolen TV.
Sergeant Bromley said the man was charged with stealing along with other drug related offences and issued with a notice to appear.
The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 21, 2021.