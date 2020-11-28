Menu
A 54-year-old Newcastle man has become the 15th person arrested over an alleged group of online users sharing child abuse material.
Crime

‘Appalling’: Man charged with bestiality

Ellen Ransley
by
28th Nov 2020 11:04 AM
A Newcastle man has been charged with numerous child abuse and bestiality offences as part of a large-scale crackdown into an alleged online network of child sex offenders.

The 54-year-old is the 15th person arrested as part of Operation Arkstone, which has resulted in the arrests of a childcare worker and soccer coach over alleged child abuse.

Earlier this month the Australian Federal Police said they had laid 828 charges as part of the operation, and had subsequently saved 46 children.

The AFP allege the 54-year-old was involved in online network which used social media forums to share child abuse material.

The Newcastle man, arrested by the AFP on Friday, has been charged with one count of controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, six counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, and one count of bestiality.

Search warrants at the man's New Lambton Heights residence resulted in two mobile phones and a passport being seized.

He faces 15 years behind bars for the offences, and was due to appear in Newcastle Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Nine men in NSW have now been arrested in NSW as part of Operation Arkstone.

AFP Detective Superintendent Ben McQuillan said the alleged members of the "appalling" online network have "no thought for the innocent children constantly re-victimised with every share and download of this horrific material."

"Our investigators are leaving no stone unturned. They are continuing to examine every piece of evidence seized throughout Operation Arkstone to identify and arrest more alleged members of this online network of child sex offenders," he said.

"Sadly, we have not ruled out the possibility of discovering more child victims to be saved from further abuse."

