Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder

by Cloe Read
27th Sep 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following an altercation in Ipswich on Friday night.
Queensland Police said the 62-year-old was charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), after police responded to reports of a disturbance on Darling St about 7.30pm on September 25.

A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied
A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied

Police allege a 37-year-old man was found at the scene with a serious wound to his stomach, before he was transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital for treatment.
The 62-year-old man is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28.

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder

More Stories

attempted murder charges court editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bunnings reveal job numbers, open date for Plainland store

        Premium Content Bunnings reveal job numbers, open date for Plainland store

        Business Bunnings have revealed how many jobs will be up for grabs and outlined when the Plainland store will open. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

        Premium Content Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

        Cricket New Darling Downs Suns squad blends youth with experience for

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News More people allowed at stadiums, outdoor venues

        Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        Premium Content Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        News THE two women are locked up but their male accomplice is still on the run.